US to Korea: We're not your enemy

After belligerent declarations on both sides, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivered a more conciliatory message Tuesday to North Korea.

Tillerson said in a rare press address at the state department.that "We do not seek a regime change, we do not seek a collapse of the regime, we do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula, we do not seek an excuse to send our military north of the 38th Parallel."

"We are not your enemy ... but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us, and we have to respond. And we hope that at some point they will begin to understand that and we would like to sit and have a dialogue with them."



