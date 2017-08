Two residents of Qalansuwa in the Sharon district, a 21-year-old and 30-year-old, were arrested Tuesday during covert police work to prevent shooting at weddings.

The police, who were stationed near the wedding, stopped a car whose passengers were suspected of having shot in the air a short time before and detained them.

A search of the car revealed a Karlo makeshift weapon. The detainees will be arraigned in court Wednesday.