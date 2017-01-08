21:18
  Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17

Arab arrested on charges of stabbing pregnant girl

A 23-year-old resident of Nazareth was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an 18-year-old resident of Tiberias on the 16th of July and moderately injured her.

The suspect escaped and has been a fugitive since. He was arrested Tuesday.

