A 23-year-old resident of Nazareth was arrested on suspicion of stabbing an 18-year-old resident of Tiberias on the 16th of July and moderately injured her.
The suspect escaped and has been a fugitive since. He was arrested Tuesday.
News BriefsAv 9, 5777 , 01/08/17
Arab arrested on charges of stabbing pregnant girl
