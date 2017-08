Conscientious objector Noa Gur Golan was sentenced to 30 additional days in jail for refusing to enlisth in the IDF, after she was jailed for 14 days last month for declaring that she would not enlist.

Gur Golan, a 19-year-old from Netanya, refuses to enlist in principle. She has twice refused to enlist on conscientious objections and twice been rejected by a committee.