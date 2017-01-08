Zoabi: New Arab demands for Temple Mount

MK Hanin Zoabi(Joint Arab List) feels that the successful struggle against metal detectors should be exploited to make new demands on the "occupying police" at the Al-Asqa mosque, including opposition to Jews being allowed to worship on Temple Mount at fixed hours and a blanket permit for all Palestinians to ascend to Temple Mount.

Zoabi also referred to Prime Minister Netanyahu's suggested exchange of territories in a final status arrangement and said that the suggestion was only intended to sow fear and would not be practically implemented since Israel is aware that no Palestinian would agree to "ethnic cleansing" intended to remove a quarter of the Arab population.



