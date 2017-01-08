Photographed with MK Hazan,received 15,000 NIS damages

A young woman who was slandered online after her 2010 picture with MK Oren Hazan was posted on a popular Facebook page will receive more than 15,000 NIS in damages.

During the period when the picture was taken MK Hazan was involved in controversial affairs of gambling, drugs and promiscuity and the woman was villified for her association with him.

The judge wrote that publishing the picture was wrong in light of Hazan's alleged inappropriate activities at the time and the added text just "added fuel to the fire."

The judge refused to authorize the 140,000 NIS the woman was demanding and granted her 15,000 NIS in damages.





