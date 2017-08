19:10 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Modi'in Illit: 6-year-old hit by bus,moderately injured A 6-year-old child was hit by a bus in Netivot Hamishpat Street, Modi'in Illit. MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him fully conscious and in stable condition to the Tel Hashomer hospital, suffering from head and chest injuries.

