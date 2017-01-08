19:02
  Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17

168 require medical attention during Ninth of Av fast

MDA paramedics treated 168 people who required medical treatment due to the fast of the Ninth of Av. 

96 people suffered from fatigue, dizziness and confusion, 66 fainted and 6 suffered from dehydration.


 

