Kushner: Metal detectors 'logical' in wake of attack

Wired.com published a leaked recording of a discussion between White House Middle East advisor Jared Kushner and Congressional interns. Kushner referred to the "logical" step of placing metal detectors after an attack and the "incitement" which came in its wake from Arab sources

Kushner referred to the issue of the metal detectors placed on Temple Mount in the aftermath of the attack there and said that: "I don't know if everyone is familiar, but there were two people—two Israeli guards killed at the Temple Mount (and that's the first time in many, many, many years that that happened, so Israelis started putting up metal detectors on the Temple Mount, which is not an irrational thing to do. You know when you have—police officers were just killed, and weapons that were used to find the weapons, to check them—so then what happens is they start inciting it. They say look, you know, this is a change to the status quo."

Kushner added that mediation had achieved a solution to the crisis: "We were able to calm it down by having a lot of really great dialogue between Jordan and the Palestinian authority and the Israelis."



