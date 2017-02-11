A 40-year-old man was stabbed a short time ago in the Jezreel Valley village of Iksal.
MDA teams are transferring the moderately injured man to the Ha'Emek hospital in Afula.
|
18:10
Reported
News BriefsAv 9, 5777 , 01/08/17
40-year-old stabbed,moderately injured in Arab village
