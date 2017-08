The ascent by more than 1,000 Jews to Temple Mount has aroused the ire of Jordan which maintains that it is responsible for the compound.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi complained of the "charge of extremists to the Al-Aqsa mosque" and also referred to the recent diplomatic crisis between Israel and Jordan, stating that "the crisis is over but many more dangerous crises will break out if the occupation will not end and East Jerusalem will not be the Palestinian capital."