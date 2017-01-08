'Attack on basic rights of Machpela house residents'

Samaria regional head Yossi Dagan who is at present residing with his family in the Machpela House is pressuring government ministers to work to allow Jewish families to stay in the house, which was purchased and paid for legitimately.

Dagan said that the atmosphere in the house was amazing and that hundreds of people were coming every day to visit and express support.

Dagan added that there was no legal basis to the demand to evict residents and it was just an "escalated attempt to harm the basic rights of the residents."



