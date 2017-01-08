Rowling apologizes for 'inaccurate' tweet against Trump

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling apologized on Monday for a series of tweets falsely accusing President Donald Trump of refusing to shake the hand of a child in a wheelchair during an event last week.

Rowling said that she was informed her tweets from Friday were "not a full or accurate representation" of what happened at last Monday's health care event at the White House and deleted them.

Rowling on Friday tweeted out a video which was edited in a way that suggested Trump ignored the outstretched hand of 3-year-old Montgomery Weer sitting near him in a wheelchair. Rowling wrote at the time that it was "stunning" and "horrible" Trump "cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President."

Unedited video, however, showed Trump did, in fact, greet the boy, crouching down to eye level to shake his hand.