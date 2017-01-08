16:00 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Youth flees emergency room, jumps into sea, and rescued A youth who was brought for medical tests to the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa suddenly fled from the emergency room, ran to the sea and jumped in. Marine police in the area were nearby and succeeded in extricating him from the water.

► ◄ Last Briefs