15:54 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Jaffa resident indicted for burning trash cans An indictment was issued to a minor resident of Jaffa Tuesday on suspicion of burning trash cans in the town during riots which broke out at the beginning of the week.

