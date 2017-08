15:49 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Meretz head protests cessation of rail work on Shabbat Meretz leader Zehava Galon sent a letter recently to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit claiming that the decision by Labor and Social Affairs minister Haim Katz to prevent Israel Railway from performing infrastructure work on Shabbat stemmed from political motives and had caused harm to train travellers.



► ◄ Last Briefs