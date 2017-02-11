Police arrest 3 Jews, 1 Muslim after Old City brawl

Nine Jews were removed from the Temple Mount compound Tuesday after they violated visiting regulations.

Four other Jews were arrested for attacking policemen and disturbing them in the performance of their duties. The detainees include three Jews who scuffled with a local Muslim near the Shalshelet gate adjacent to the Temple Mount.

Police attempted to separate the people involved in the brawl but they disobeyed police orders and began attacking the policemen.

All of the detainees were taken for interrogation.