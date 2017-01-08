A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a car at the Hazeitim junction near the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.
MDA paramedics provided him with treatment and transferred him to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.
|
15:27
Reported
News BriefsAv 9, 5777 , 01/08/17
Motorcyclist seriously injured near Mt. of Olives
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after he was hit by a car at the Hazeitim junction near the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.
MDA paramedics provided him with treatment and transferred him to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.
Last Briefs