A 73-year-old man was electrocuted during the course of work in his Lod apartment. He is in moderate condition.
MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Wolfson hospital in Holon.
|
15:22
Reported
News BriefsAv 9, 5777 , 01/08/17
73-year-old electrocuted in his home,moderately injured
A 73-year-old man was electrocuted during the course of work in his Lod apartment. He is in moderate condition.
MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Wolfson hospital in Holon.
Last Briefs