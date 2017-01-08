1,263 Jews visit Temple Mount on fast of 9th of Av

The deputy mayor of Jerusalem, Dov Kalmanovich, requested that police leave Temple Mount open to Jews for another hour on the Fast of the 9th of Av.

Kalmanovich said that "its unthinkable that people who are fasting and waiting in the heat from the morning to enter the Temple Mount should be turned back without being able to enter. I call on the police to show pity and tolerance and extend the visiting hours by another hour."

1,263 Jews ascended to the Mount despite the heat and the fast. A few were detained by police for violating visitation rules.