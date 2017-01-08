World Bank brings solar panels to Gaza roofs

The World Bank has joined the Gaza Electricity Distribution Company and the Palestinian Authority Energy Authority to launch a pilot program for the construction of solar roof systems at a megawatt capacity for about 1,000 consumers in Gaza as part of the solution to the Hamas-ruled area's electricity crisis. A new study by the bank says that more than 150 megawatts of solar power can be produced in Gaza. By comparison, the Gaza power plant's maximum output is 140 megawatts, but in practice it rarely produces more than 60 megawatts because of the high cost of diesel fuel, when that fuel is supplied.

It is estimated that solar energy produced on roofs will not fuel the need for energy in Gaza, which is expected to reach 900 MW by 2030, but solar energy will contribute greatly to increasing daily electricity supply. At the same time, it will help ensure lifelong health care, connect communication systems, improve water supply, provide adequate wastewater treatment, enable business development, and ensure that consumers remain connected even if some of the network is damaged during another military conflict. As of May 2017, panels capable of generating 310 kilowatts of electricity were installed in Gaza, including those on roofs of health facilities.