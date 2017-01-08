13:35
  Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17

MK Bitan to demonstrate opposite leftists at AG's home

Coalition Chairman David Bitan has announced that he will protest on Saturday night opposite left-wing activists who demonstrate every week near the home of Attorney General Mandelblit in a demand that Mandelblit prosecute Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's name has been mentioned in a number of investigations but they have not reached the stage where indictments are to be filed. Bitan said, "I view seriously the anti-democratic efforts to influence the attorney general to make decisions that will be convenient for leftist movements. We will arrive and make an unequivocal statement. This will not pass quietly."

