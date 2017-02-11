30 months prison for a driver in toddler's death

The Traffic Court in Petach Tikvah has sentenced Ihab Azbarga, 27, of Qalansuwa to two-and-a-half years in prison as part of a plea bargain resulting in a conviction of negligent homicide in the 2016 death of a toddler.

According to the indictment, Azbarga was driving under the influence of drugs on Road 444, deviated from his course and collided with a parked vehicle where the toddler was. In addition to the prison time, he was given a six-month suspended sentence, 12 years of revocation of a license and a monetary compensation of NIS 15,000 to the toddler's family.