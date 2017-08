12:24 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 'I was only lightly wounded - why waste a medic on me?' Read more Veteran Magen David Adom paramedic Aharon Adler insisted on treating a wounded policemen even after being shot in the leg himself. ► ◄ Last Briefs