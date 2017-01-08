Report: Abbas "blueprint" for reconciliation with Hamas

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has proposed a "quick plan for rapid reconciliation" with Hamas which, sources say, has received a positive response in principle from the terror organization, according to the London-based newspaper Rai Al-Yaum.

According to the proposal, Hamas will announce the dismantling of its executive committee in Gaza and an end to the moves agreed upon with Abbas rival Mohammed Dahlan immediately. In return, Abu-Mazen proposed swift action to end PA sanctions on Gaza, including the supply of electricity, the approval of new diesel fuel supplies there and the removal of restrictions on the transfer of foreign currency to Gaza banks.