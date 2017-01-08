New campaign for public transportation on Shabbat

The Free Israel movement has started a new campaign for public transportation on the Jewish Sabbath, following a settlement in its suit filed after a bus-related media company cancelled a previous campaign attempt. The "Bus on weekends - this is the most logical [thing] in the world" campaign calls for the promotion of public transportation solutions on weekends in 10 selected cities with a secular majority, in which the residents made a clear demand, according to the movement: Ashdod, Rishon Lezion, Ariel, Nahariya, Hadera, Modi'in, Yavne, Kfar Sava, Netanya and Arad.

Free Israel is expected to establish private lines that will operate on weekends in those cities, in cooperation with the "Shabus" and "Noa-Tenua" [Moving Traffic -ed.] cooperatives and, in some locations, with the municipalities.