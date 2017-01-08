Meretz petitions court against Yoram Sheftel radio show

The Meretz party has petitioned the Supreme Court, demanding the removal of the "Edgy Sheftel" program from Tel Aviv station Radio Lelo Hafsaka, following remarks of host Yoram Sheftel last Thursday against Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot of the Israel Defense Forces, against the backdrop of the Elor Azariya case.

Sheftel says he will appeal Azariya's manslaughter conviction for shooting a wounded terrorist to the high court. On the orders of station management, he apologized on Monday to Eisenkot for calling him a sewer dweller.