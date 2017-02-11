10:59 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Court: Shabak not involved in the 'dance of hatred' Supreme Court Justice Noam Solberg has rejected a petition claiming that the Shin Bet Israel Security Agency was involved in the dance of right-wing activists at a wedding two years ago, holding a picture of a baby who had been killed in a fire in the Samarian Palestinian Authority village of Duma.



The petition related to the printing of the picture, if members of the Shabak were among the dancers and how video of the dance reached the media, among other particulars. Judge Solberg rejected the claims and said that the matter was an attempt to extract classified material that might harm state security, but his review of classified and open material showed no prior knowledge of the ISA in the incident.