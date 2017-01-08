Ben-Ari: Ra'ed Salah should find another place

Former Knesset member Michael Ben-Ari has been waiting for more than two and a half hours to go up to the Temple Mount, but in a conversation with Arutz Sheva, he broadcasts optimism and sends a message to the Sheikh Raed Salah head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, who has been involved in efforts against Israelis at the holy site.

Doctor Ben-Ari said, "There is no doubt that a revolution is taking place. The masses are waiting in line, the magnometers are working and the inspection is strict. The people of Israel are returning to the Temple Mount, and I suggest to Raed Salah to find another place."

Read more