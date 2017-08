10:25 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 2 PA illegals arrested in Ramle Officers involved in an Israel Police campaign to locate illegal residents in Ramle noticed a freight container at a construction site with an air conditioner running. When they opened the container, the police discovered six residents of the Palestinian Authority, two of whom had no permits to be in other parts of Israel.



The suspects were arrested and will be brought before the Magistrates Court in Rishon Lezion today.