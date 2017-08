Haim Yishai, a 63-year-old resident of Netanya, has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of pedestrian Valentina Hazin, 76, in a pedestrian crossing on King David Street in Netanya last April, according to Yediot Ahronot.

The indictment, filed at a traffic court in Petach Tikva, indicates that another pedestrian at the scene signaled the driver to slow down, but he continued on his journey and hit Hazin.