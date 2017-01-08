PA: No achievements in court struggle against Yesha

Fatah spokesman Nasser Al-Kidwa has told a news conference in Ramallah that the Palestinian Authority is trying to deal with Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria through the International Criminal Court in the Hague, a move that will bring international pressure on Israel, including summoning its leaders to the court. He admitted that so far there are no achievements in this struggle.

The nephew of the late PA chairman Yasser Arafat, Al-Kidwa said that current chairman Mahmoud Abbas is determined to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem - out of the perception that eastern Jerusalem is an inseparable part of the state the PA is seeking. Al-Kidwa said that Jerusalem was not only a PA matter - adding that there was a need for support from other Arab countries. He claimed that "the Israeli approach that continues to violate the law in Jerusalem will lead to dangerous results."