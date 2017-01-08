Phenomenon: We do not recognize a license from Israel

Despite the understandings between the Ministry of Transportation and many of its counterparts around the world, more and more Israelis have recently been reporting cases in which private car-rental companies around the world, specificly in Greece and Italy, refused to recognize the Israeli driver license, according to the Calcalist financial publication.

The Ministry of Transportation already has official procedures in place to prevent such unpleasantness. In the event that an Israeli citizen is abroad and is required to verify a driver's license, according to publications of the Ministry of Transportation, he can officially apply to the Israeli Foreign Ministry for license verification. After submitting the said details, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to verify the information with the Ministry of Transport and to issue an international license for a short period of time.