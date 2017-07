08:50 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Mevo Horon has the feeling of the 9th of Av Secretary Shalom Horowitz of the Binyamin Region community of Mevo Horon told Arutz Sheva that the fact that Monday's predawn burning of a portable building that serves as a synagogue on the eve of Tisha B'Av was shocking: "People here are in shock." He added, "There is the feeling of mourning of Tisha B'Av. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs