Report: PA says Iran invested in Temple Mount rioting

Tens of thousands of Arabs who crowded the alleys of Jerusalem's Old City during last week's disturbances about the Temple Mount were given packages of food and drink every few hours, along with a proclamation with a well-known quote from Ayatollah Khamenei: "With the help of Allah, Palestine will be liberated! Jerusalem is ours," with the Dome of the Rock and the Palestinian flag in the background, according to Yisrael Hayom.

A PA source told the newspaper that the Iranian intention to distribute food and drink to the demonstrators was known to PA organizations, but they did not transfer the information to the defense establishment in Israel due to freeze on cooperation and security coordination declared by Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The official said, "In the Palestinian-controlled territory, it would not have happened. We would not allow the Iranians to have such a foothold, because it would come back to us as a boomerang in the response of the Arab countries." The Iranians apparently understood that they could carry out this operation without the Israeli authorities asking too many questions."

Senior officials who are close to Abbas said that the Iranian intervention and the attempts to demonstrate presence on the ground caused anger and outrage. A senior official in Abbas's office said, "The Iranians do not hesitate to send their tentacles everywhere. It was a big mistake to allow them such a foothold."