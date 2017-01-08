PM order: Crime to publish Mossad-related information

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has asked the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to approve an order prohibiting the publication of personal details of Mossad employees and their families, as well as identification of facilities and infrastructure used by the secret organization, according to Maariv.

The order is intended to regulate matters that will be defined as "secret knowledge" and if obtained, collected, prepared, registered, held or delivered will constitute a criminal offense under the Penal Code. Following the Prime Minister's request, the committee will convene on Thursday to approve the order.