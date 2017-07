07:22 Reported News Briefs Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Av 9, 5777 , 01/08/17 Southern military exercise to start after the fast A previously-announced military exercise in the Nitzana and Eilat areas will begin Tuesday evening and end Wednesday. As part of the exercise, there will be heavy movement of security forces and vehicles. The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit said that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the training drill for 2017 and is intended to maintain the readiness and readiness of the forces. ► ◄ Last Briefs