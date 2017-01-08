Former Chief of Staff lashes out at MKs

Former IDF Chief of Staff Dan Halutz caused an uproar on Monday when he lashed out at Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev and coalition chairman MK David Bitan (Likud), who last week criticized the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) for recommending that the metal detectors be removed from the Temple Mount.

"These people simply do not understand that their ability to speak these words is because of the same 'delusional', 'non-serious' and 'cowardly' ones who have made it possible for them to get to where they are,” Halutz told Army Radio, referring to Regev and Bitan’s criticism of Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman.