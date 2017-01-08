Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacted on Monday evening to the sanctions imposed on him by the U.S.
Maduro said the sanctions are a sign of President Donald Trump’s "helplessness, his despair and his hatred."
03:46
News BriefsAv 9, 5777 , 01/08/17
Maduro: Sanctions a sign of Trump's hatred
