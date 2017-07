U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday swore in John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff.

"We just swore in Gen. Kelly," Trump said. "He will do a spectacular job, I have no doubt, as chief of staff. What he's done in terms of Homeland Security is record-shattering. You look at the border, you look at the tremendous results we've had and you look at the spirit. And with a very controversial situation, there's been very little controversy, which is pretty amazing by itself."