Prices of fuel rise 18 agorot

The prices of fuel rose at 18 agorot per liter at midnight on Monday.

The price per liter for self-service unleaded 95 octane gasoline will not exceed 5.94 shekels per liter, up 3.13% from last month. The supplement for full service will be 19 agorot per liter (including VAT), unchanged from the previous month.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95 octane gasoline at a self-service station in Eilat (excluding VAT) will be 5.08 shekels per liter, up 16 agorot from the previous month (3.25%). The supplement for full service will be 16 agorot per liter (excluding VAT), unchanged from the previous month.