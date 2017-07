Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Qian Keming said on Monday that there is no link between North Korea's nuclear program and China-U.S. trade, after U.S. President Donald Trump said China had done nothing for the United States on North Korea.

"We think the North Korea nuclear issue and China-U.S. trade are issues that are in two completely different domains. They aren't related. They should not be discussed together," Qian said, according to Reuters.