23:14 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17 Some relief from the heat on Wednesday It will be partly cloudy overnight with fair skies forecast for Tuesday. No change is expected in the unseasonably hot temperatures, with muggy conditions along the Mediterranean coast. Clear to partly cloudy on Wednesday with a slight drop in temperature, mainly in the mountains, and relief in heat stress. Thursday will see an additional slight drop in temperature to the seasonal average with no significant change expected on Friday. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem: 33Celsius/91Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 41C/105F; Golan Heights: 38/100;

Haifa, Tel Aviv: 31/87; Be'er Sheva': 36/96;

Dead Sea, Eilat: 42/107 ► ◄ Last Briefs