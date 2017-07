Opposition Leader Yitzchak Herzog, his brother and son went to the Merkaz HaRav Yeshiva in Jerusalem for the reading of Megillat Eicha on the eve of Tisha B'Av after calling and asking if they could attend the evening service.

Afterwards, they spoke to Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, the head of the yeshiva, recalling Herzog's grandfather, Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Hezog and his grandmother, Rabbanit Sarah Herzog, founder of World Emunah.