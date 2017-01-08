Soldiers to be certified as civilian fitness coaches

A fitness instructors' course has been opened for lone soldiers who are defined as lone soldiers from field units of the Israel Defense Forces.

The course was divided into two parts. In the first two weeks, the fighters were trained as military gym instructors and the second part of the course trained the fighters to become civilian gym instructors, for the first time in a military framework. The commander of the Wingate base said, "This course is a huge social project, which is one of the highlights of my service. We took a course costing thousands of shekels and about eight months in civilian life, and allowed the soldiers to perform it during military service at no cost and under the best possible conditions while maintaining it as a professional and effective course, with the best possible conditions."