Lehava permitted to demonstrate against LGBT parade

The Jerusalem police have informed Chairman Bentzi Gopstein of the Lehava anti-assimilation organization that they will allow a demonstration by Lehava opposite the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender parade to be held next Thursday in Jerusalem.

Police will limit the number of demonstrators to 100, allowing Lehava members to stand a few hundred meters away from the marchers. After the police were sued for hundreds of thousands of shekels following last year's parade, it was agreed between the parties that the Lehava activists would gather in one place from which they would be gathered by the police, who would direct them to the demonstration site.