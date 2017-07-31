Officer: Real Azariya regret needed for IDF leniency

A senior officer in the Israel Defense Forces made it clear on Monday that expression of real and sincere regret by Elor Azariya for his shooting of a wounded terrorist is a prerequisite for a possible easing of the punishment by Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot from the 18-month sentence Azariya received on his conviction for manslaughter.

The officer told Channel 2 Television that "if someone thinks that a post, an interview or even a petition will have an impact and move even an eyelash of the chief of staff, he is wrong." He concluded, "The only person the chief of staff will listen to is Reserves Sergeant Elor Azariya, who will write his application for leniency in Prison 4."

Earlier, Elor's father Charlie said the army would have to give an indication of what it had to offer to keep the family from appealing the case to the Supreme Court.