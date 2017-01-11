Hawaii-brand hair conditioner recall

Henkel Soad has announced the removal from the market of 700-milliliter bottles of its Hawaii dry hair conditioner batch numbers: F125772793, F126772793, F126772794, F127772794, F127772795.

Also recalled were 700-milliliter bottles of Hawaii - Normal Hair Conditioner, batch numbers: F119772781, F120772781, F120772782, F121772783, F123772783, F123772784, F124772784.

The recall is due to the fear of pollution. The company emphasizes that the collection was done on its own initiative, under the direction of the Ministry of Health. An appropriate notice was given to the points of sale and instructions were given to remove these batches from the shelves. Customers who have one of these bottles are requested to stop using the product and return it to the points of sale or to contact the customer service center at 1-800-33-33-22 and receive a new product.