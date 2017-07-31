The Lebanese Air Force has struck positions of the Islamic State terror movement in Ras Baalbeck and other areas near the Syrian border according to Lebanese media.
Hezbollah is expected to open a campaign against those positions.
News BriefsAv 8, 5777 , 31/07/17
Lebanese Air Force strikes IS near Syrian border
