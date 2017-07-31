Interior Minister Aryeh Deri will again be questioned by police, according to Channel 10 Television.
He has been questioned a number of times as police probe allegations of tax offenses. The upcoming questioning will deal with offenses of integrity.
News Briefs Av 8, 5777 , 31/07/17
Aryeh Deri to be questioned by police again
